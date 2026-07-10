Steven McBee allegedly threatened to quit The McBee Dynasty over Allie Eklund’s pay

Steven McBee and Allie Eklund have now split, but when they were together, he allegedly threatened to quit the show over her pay for appearing on The McBee Dynasty. Now, some members of the family, such as Cole McBee‘s fiancé Kacie, are speaking out over it.

Allie Eklund allegedly demanded a certain pay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Bailey Eklund (@allie_eklund)

Allie allegedly demanded to make more money before filming The McBee Dynasty, despite the show already being a major success for the past two seasons. She had initially agreed to a certain pay amount, a source told All About The Truth Real Housewives.

It is said that Allie Eklund got paid more money than Galyna Saltkovska, Kacie Adkison and Jesse McBee’s wife, Alli McBee, despite the women being part of the show for three seasons. According to the source, Allie was aware she’d be making more than the other women.

Exclusive text messages obtained by All About The Truth Real Housewives apparently showed Steven explaining how he was “frustrated with having to negotiate through Allie’s manager,” before Allie threatened to walk if the number she wanted was not met.

Steven McBee threatened to quit the show

Even though they hadn’t shared a first kiss yet, Steven allegedly threatened to quit the show if Allie wasn’t paid the amount she wanted. This is according to Kacie, who said, “Steven was threatening to quit the show if they did not meet that number for her.”

She added: “All of this was before they had had their first kiss. I saw comments calling us bitter and jealous about our pay but I haven’t said a single word so I have no idea why I am being dragged into it,” while Steven’s mum, Kristi McBee, called Allie a “paid actress.”

Kacie concluded: “Good for her for having a man fight so hard to get her paid and contract signed after they had only went on one date prior,” while Kristi wrote, “We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah [Jackson].”

Kacie has spoken out over the rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacie Adkison (@kacie_adkison)

Kacie Adkison called the pay allegations “interesting” but doesn’t seem to have known she was getting paid more than her and the other partners of the cowboys. Kacie has been there from the start, as well as Jesse McBee’s wife, Alli McBee, and Galyna Saltkovska.

“Interesting. I have no idea how much she was making but I do remember she wouldn’t fly out to Kansas City to visit him/film until her contract was signed. Steven and her manager had to fight for her to get paid whatever she (or her manager) was asking for,” Kacie wrote.

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