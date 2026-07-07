All the partners on The McBee Dynasty and how they met the cowboys

The McBee Dynasty follows a group of cowboys in one family, but there’s several girlies who keep them all happy: the partners. One of the cast members, Steven McBee Sr, went through divorce after 28 years of marriage, but most of them are in happy, thriving relationships.

Alli McBee

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Alli married Jesse McBee in October 2024 and works as a nurse practitioner. She gave birth to their daughter, Summer, in early 2025. They’ve recently opened up about their marriage struggles, with him claiming on the show he feels “stuck” in their relationship.

They’re both high school sweethearts who were together for 10 years before tying the knot. Steven urged his younger brother to sign a prenup so Alli wouldn’t get a stake in the family business if things didn’t work out, but Jesse was adamant they didn’t need to sign one.

Kacie Adkison

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Kacie is Cole McBee’s fiancée. The couple got engaged in late 2025, have a daughter named Blair, and are expecting their second child. She has her own brand, Tallow Skincare, and appears to have gotten pretty social media-famous, with 65K TikTok followers!

They met through a mutual friend five years ago. “We have had a very long past,” Kacie said. “We were both just young and immature, but you see on the show we become finally official and ever since then we’ve been together and it’s been great so far.”

Allie Eklund

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Steven McBee Jr’s ex-girlfriend Allie opened up about her former marriage on the show. If you don’t know Allie already, she’s a big-time content creator with 447K followers on Instagram alone, has two businesses of her own, and was born in Austin, Texas.

He was previously in a relationship with Calah Jackson, who he met on Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer. They met in 2021 but broke up during the second season of the show. So now, Steven is newly-single and appears to just be focusing on himself.

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