Steven McBee and Allie Ecklund’s very messy breakup drama, and where they stand now

The McBee Dynasty season three is airing right now, but after filming, Steven McBee and Allie Ecklund broke up. Here’s a reminder of the drama and where they stand now.

In season three of The McBee Dynasty, we watch Allie Ecklund get closer to Steven McBee and his family. But months before the new season even aired, the couple had broken up. After a year and a half together, their relationship blew up in a very public way.

Steven McBee accused Allie of cheating on him at a music festival

Early on 27th April, Steve McBee took to social media after the Stagecoach festival to make some very serious allegations about Allie.

“Left a day early because I have real responsibilities. Just got two other calls about this situation as well. Damn. Embarrassing to put this out there but figured there’s no reason to gatekeep,” he said.

He posted a screenshot of a DM from a follower who claimed Allie had been dancing “really closely” with another man, and “not in a respectful way”.

Hours later, the 33-year-old seemed to have calmed down and posted a video, sharing his regret around bringing the whole thing to social media,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

“Equanimity is not my strong suit,” he said in part. “Shouldn’t have even posted about this on social media, obviously, given how many people know about it and how many accounts it went to, how many emails, text messages, DMs and videos are out.”

The reality TV star then alleged: “I still don’t know exactly what happened. I just know that there was hand-holding, grinding, dancing, drunken stupor at an afterparty.”

He ended the statement with some very wrong choice words for Allie.

“The writing should have been on the wall, for me, that you don’t have a housewife, you have a ‘whore-ible’ person to date and try to marry and try to turn into a settled down woman.”

Allie denied this and defended herself in a long statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Bailey Eklund (@allie_eklund)

Soon after, Allie responded to the whole thing with her own lengthy social media statement.

“I don’t typically feel the need to defend myself online, and it’s genuinely upsetting that it’s reached this point,” the 28-year-old said.

“I’ve handled everything in this relationship privately and with respect, even when it hasn’t been easy. This situation is painful, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I’m not looking to escalate things any further, I’d like this to end here. I’ve said what feels necessary in response to his actions and I plan on taking time to process and move forward.”

Here’s where they stand now

Months after their break-up, it seems like things have cooled down. The two have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Steven is reportedly focusing on his personal growth and relationship with his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

“To know, ‘Hey, I do want a family.’ I see my nieces now, I want to have kids too. And so that I’m ready for the next time it happens, and just make sure I also am working towards being the person that would attract the right person that fits in with the family,: he told Entertainment Tonight.

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