She announced her pregnancy, so what happened between Zach Goldsmith and Farrah Aldjufrie?

Farrah Aldjufrie and Zach Goldsmith were accused of flirting on Buying Beverly Hills, even though they were both respectfully married and engaged. Now, Farrah has announced she’s pregnant, even though she has recently split from her ex-fiance, Alex Manos.

Farrah announces pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farrah Brittany (@farrahbritt)

Farrah has revealed she is pregnant and said she’s due in November. However, it’s all a bit confusing as to who the baby daddy is, because she split from Alex on Buying Beverly Hills season two. She called their split the “hardest decision she’s ever had to make.”

One of her Instagram followers said they’re “all dying to know who the baby daddy is,” and Farrah confirmed, “soon :).” People have been convinced it’s Zach Goldsmith on Reddit, but this is all just hearsay, especially because they didn’t actually have a romance together.

What happened between Farrah and Zach?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith (@jhamla)

The subject of ‘Zach and Farrah having a connection’ began circulating the group on Buying Beverly Hills, and some eyebrows are raised as he’s a married man. Melissa Platt said she noticed Zach being “flirty with Farrah” but added how she thinks it’s his “personality.”

She told Farrah’s sister, Alexia: “I know she wouldn’t want that going around, that she and Zach have a connection. If that got back to Alex, you know the right thing.” When news got back to Farrah, she called it “inappropriate” and said: “I’m engaged, Zach is married.”

Realtor Zach is married with two children, and he’s often singing his wife’s praises on Instagram. His wife’s name is Jennifer and she’s a professional dancer and choreographer. She’s worked with some big names in the music industry during her career.

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