All Nicola Wills’s attempts at fame on other reality TV shows before Million Dollar Nannies

On the new reality show Million Dollar Nannies, we met a vibey parent called Nicola Wills. She somehow wound up having more screen time than the actual nannies. But this isn’t the first time that Nicola has been on TV. Or the second. Or even the third. She’s featured on pretty much every TV show associated with Simon Cowell. Here’s a deep dive into all Nicola Wills’s desperate attempts at fame before Million Dollar Nannies.

What do you mean, Nicola was on the X Factor?

Long before Million Dollar Nannies, Nicola attempted to be a theatre kid. When Nicola was 21, she was cast in a role in the West End musical Fame.

She explained in a very lengthy YouTube video: “So, in the early part of my twenties, I was actually in a girl band called Fallen Angelz. We did X Factor, and we also had our own TV show called Singing with the Enemy, which is on ITV2.”

The band made it to the judges’ houses stage of X Factor in 2007, but were cut.

Here are Fallen Angelz at their X Factor audition. They ran on-stage singing a very questionable cover of Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne. Nicola is on the far right, with the big hoop earrings. Believe it or not, the girl in the pink top is Mollie King (who would go on to be in the Saturdays, and be infinitely more successful).

The girl group didn’t exactly have their “own TV show”. They were one of two contrasting music groups featured in one episode of Singing with the Enemy, a six-part BBC Three show from 2007.

In Nicola’s own words, “The band never really took off. We had some really terrible songs.”

Oh, and she was on Britain’s Got Talent

Nicola then began to work as a dancer in music videos and whatnot. Apparently, she’s been a back-up dancer for Katy Perry and Pink.

Next, Nicola started a fire-breathing dance group called Girls Roc. They reached the live semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. The guest judge, Michael McIntyre, called their performances “a bit too ­naughty” and voted against them.

According to Nicola, the group performed together for about three years, then fell apart.

Nicola tearfully explained on her YouTube channel: “I messed up. So, I did create this, and it was my idea and everything, but I kept it to myself. The girls said to me, ‘You know, Nic, we’d all like to be involved. Like, equally split, five business partners making this happen. And I was so tight and felt like I couldn’t have this taken away from me, and was like, ‘No, no, no.’ And I cut them out.” She claims that after these disagreements about money, “it just fell apart”.

She now has a podcast, mostly about herself

Nicola works for a “network marketing company” for skincare products called Arbonne International. This career is apparently how she’s acquired the lifestyle we saw on Million Dollar Nannies. Nicola makes a podcast called “INSPIRE with Nicola Wills”. She doesn’t only talk about herself – she does interview other supposedly successful people about how wonderful their lives are, too. If you’re intrigued, you can join the waitlist for her “The QUEEN Method” self-help programme *jazz hands*.

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