She’s a really popular fashion and content creator, so who is Emily on Let’s Marry Harry?

Emily Stone is already a popular content creator, but she’s now giving Netflix fame a go on Let’s Marry Harry. She’s got over 32K followers on Instagram and actually works as an aesthetics injector, so actually Harry Jowsey could end up getting free Botox.

She’s 27, works for an aesthetics company, and regularly makes fashion content. Emily is already besties with Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Georgia Hasserati, and co-star Sam Kruse, and is based in Milwaukee. And obviously, she loves anything skincare or wellness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Stone (@emily_stonee)

Emily stays pretty busy as Lola and Maple’s dog mum, and works at Luna Med Spa when she’s at work. She’s no stranger to getting an injectable or two either, because she’s had structure added to her face, and regularly gets micro-needling treatments.

She’s even said, “Natural doesn’t have to mean nothing done, it can mean done right. The right injectables should look natural.” And to be fair, her skin is the glassiest I’ve ever seen, so it’s paying off. We all know Harry likes a bit of Botox down there, or in his forehead!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Stone (@emily_stonee)

Emily made a video asking where her husband is in late 2025, which is when the show wrapped filming. She has her own apartment, which is literally screaming *aesthetic,* and showed it off in September, around the time Let’s Marry Harry was being filmed.

She’s regularly invited to try out new restaurants and products, thanks to her content creation career. And while she’s a registered nurse, Emily is usually busy getting her nails done or going on holiday, so if Harry picked her, they’d probably have loads of wholesome trips.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.