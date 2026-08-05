Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati were embroiled in bitter feud before Let’s Marry Harry

She might be one of his confidants during Let’s Marry Harry, but it turns out Harry Jowsey and his ex girlfriend Georgia Hassarati were embroiled in a very bitter feud after their split. So, here’s the rundown of what happened.

It all kicked off three years ago after the pair met on Perfect Match and went on to date for a year before ending things. Harry then accused Georgia of cheating on him, but she was quick to shut the claims down.

She claimed Harry broke up with her over a “gut feeling” she had been unfaithful, using a “pathetic handwritten letter” to end things. “He hates that I’ve moved on so effortlessly, so he has to now tell you all that I’ve cheated on him,” Georgia said, before asking anyone with proof of her cheating at Coachella to share it.

Harry allegedly said his friend saw Georgia kissing someone at Coachella, but there is no proof to show this. Georgia then asked the internet to send photos that can confirm what Harry said.

She continued: “He was the biggest mistake to my character, to my image, to everything for being so naïve and being with someone which everyone warned me about. I found out they all were right.”

She then slammed Harry for alleging that her family had been “horrible to him.” She claimed that despite her family witnessing “all the pain” she had gone through, they showed him nothing but kindness. “My whole family loved him,” she said. “No one judged him.”

She added: “All my friends heard how he spoke to me and were so appalled by it, that it actually forced me to see that this is not someone I want to be with. He’s the only issue. And it’s sad how much he has such an intense hatred for any woman that enters his life and any woman that leaves his life.”

It’s not entirely clear how Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey managed to patch things up prior to Let’s Marry Harry, but she shared with Tudum: “Harry and I have grown to have a really great friendship after our relationship. There are parts of Harry that only a romantic partner will get to see because that kind of vulnerability only comes out in that environment. I know exactly what kind of person he is looking for.”

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