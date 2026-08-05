Meet Let’s Marry Harry’s Dannelle Davidson, the influencer leaving MAJOR finale clues

Dannelle Davidson is one of 20 girlies who got engaged to Harry Jowsey for Let’s Marry Harry. She’s an influencer already throwing shade at the Netflix dating show on social media, with some hints already being shared on whether they ended up tying the knot.

One video reposted by Dannelle, who has 4.8K followers on Instagram, had the captions, “You can’t skip the cringe phase” and “Your future husband will have to guide you through the death of both of your parents, so choose wisely.” Hmm, it’s giving marriage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dannelle Davidson 💕 (@dannelle_davidson)

She’s based in Las Vegas, works with a creator agency and works at LIV Nightclub. Dannelle is also a model, and has featured in photoshoots recently, including for the likes of Yasmin Swimwear. She also regularly does clothing hauls, such as for Fashion Nova.

Dannelle, who is 33 years old, spent a summer working at Drai’s Nightclub, while her main working role is as a cocktail waitress, model, and social media influencer. In her spare time, she’s usually in the gym or out for cocktails with the girlies!

@dannelle23 My version of a Monday living in Las Vegas ♬ original sound – Dannelle Davidson

Weirdly, Dannelle isn’t even following Harry on Instagram, despite being engaged to him at one point, and vice versa. It could all be to throw people off the scent, though. “The best relationships happen when both people are equally excited to choose each other,” she said.

She loves Harry’s Australian accent, which “definitely doesn’t hurt!” She was the only contestant he kissed during the outing, and when it came time for him to choose one person to spend more time with, he picked Dannelle. After their first night together, things got serious.

Harry went and gave her another ring that belonged to his mother. He claimed she would fit naturally into his life and could picture building a family with her, with them both introducing each other to their families, and well, it looks like she’s definitely a favourite.

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