Harry Jowsey reveals why he’s deleting his OnlyFans despite making $15 million from the site

Harry Jowsey has revealed he is deleting his OnlyFans account, even after making $15 million from the website. He said that, when he rose to fame on Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, it was “kind of a no-brainer,” but several years on, it’s a no-go for his life.

He told Paul Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast: “It is going. Yeah. Very soon… When we did Too Hot to Handle, it’s kind of a no-brainer to be honest… We had this free marketing where it’s like, well, no brand is going to pay that much.”

“And also, like, you can really build a community of like h*rny people here. So like, let’s run it up. But in saying that, it has made it difficult to date sometimes. Some people feel a little bit type of way about it. And also just like as my career is progressing,” Harry added.

It appears that Harry is currently dating OnlyFans star Anna Paul, but that hasn’t kept him in the business. It’s believed he made a whopping $3 million in the first year of being on the website, and has gone on to make millions on the raunchy video app.

He said: “It‘s increasingly more difficult to put time into that and give people what they need. Once Marry Harry airs, I’m sure it’s going to finito. It’s going to be done… I’m sitting there like, ‘Okay, well, we’re going to be a little bit more thoughtful about where I put my energy.'”

Harry said he “honestly hasn’t made that much” on OnlyFans and agreed that being on there isn’t good for him, before adding: “You put your time into anything, it’s going to be fruitful. The 15 million or whatever that’s been made on there. Maybe it’s less, or more, I forget.”

