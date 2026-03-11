Credit: Netflix
News Age of Attraction Netflix

Ranked: All the ages for the cast of Age of Attraction from youngest to oldest

I'm shocked by some of these

Avatar photo

ByEllie Ring

11th March 2026, 14:41
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

One of the key elements of Age of Attraction is that the ages of the cast are hidden from both viewers and their potential cast members until after they couple up.

Libby Vodicka — 22

Via Netflix

Out of all of the ages of the Age of Attraction cast Libby is one of the youngest at just 22.

Elise Fernandez — 23

Via Netflix

Pfeifer Hill — 23

Via Netflix

Chris Dahlan — 26

Via Netflix

Isaiah Salters — 26

Via Netflix

Vanelle Fenmou — 27

Via Netflix

John Merrill — 27

Via Netflix

Logan Goodrid — 29

Via Netflix

West Mandell — 30

Via Netflix

Andrew Wheeler — 38

Via Netflix

Leah Woolfolk — 41

Via Netflix

Derrick Fleming — 43

Via Netflix

Vickie Downing — 44

Via Netflix

Josh Wolf — 46

Via Netflix

Lauren Boggi — 47

Via Netflix

Joleen Diaz — 48

Via Netflix

Brian Wizenried — 48

Via Netflix

Vanessa Drozda — 49

Via Netflix

Theresa DeMaria — 54

Via Netflix

Jorge Sanchez — 60

Via Netflix

Out of all the ages of the Age of the Attraction cast, Jorge is one of the oldest at 60.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.

Add as preferred source on Google