Ranked: All the ages for the cast of Age of Attraction from youngest to oldest

I'm shocked by some of these

One of the key elements of Age of Attraction is that the ages of the cast are hidden from both viewers and their potential cast members until after they couple up.

Libby Vodicka — 22

Out of all of the ages of the Age of Attraction cast Libby is one of the youngest at just 22.

Elise Fernandez — 23

Pfeifer Hill — 23

Chris Dahlan — 26

Isaiah Salters — 26

Vanelle Fenmou — 27

John Merrill — 27

Logan Goodrid — 29

West Mandell — 30

Andrew Wheeler — 38

Leah Woolfolk — 41

Derrick Fleming — 43

Vickie Downing — 44

Josh Wolf — 46

Lauren Boggi — 47

Joleen Diaz — 48

Brian Wizenried — 48

Vanessa Drozda — 49

Theresa DeMaria — 54

Jorge Sanchez — 60

Out of all the ages of the Age of the Attraction cast, Jorge is one of the oldest at 60.

