A deep dive into Wes Saunders’s scandalous NFL career from before Outlast: The Jungle

One of the contestants on Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle, actually used to play in the NFL. I don’t know whether his football skills will be of much use in a rainforest, but his past is definitely interesting. Here’s a deep dive into Wes Saunders’s NFL career from before Outlast: The Jungle.

Wait, which one is Wes again?

His full name is Weslye Saunders (and yes, that’s spelled correctly). He’s 36 years old in the Netflix show. He now lives in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area in Florida.

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Wes from Outlast: The Jungle played for two different NFL teams

While Wes was studying journalism at the University of South Carolina, he was a tight end for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Wes advanced to the NFL in July 2011. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed him up as an undrafted free agent. He was part of the team during two seasons, but was suspended for the first four games of the 2012 season for taking Adderall. Wes told The Athletic: “My prescription had lapsed.”

The Steelers axed Wes on 12th October 2012. The Indianapolis Colts nabbed him five days later. Wes was suspended again for the first eight games of 2013. According to the NFL, this was “for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances”. The Colts finally dropped him on 2nd December 2014.

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Wes hopes the skills he gained during his sporting career will help him out on Outlast: The Jungle. According to Tudum, “What Wes lacks in classic survivalist training, he plans to make up for with the strength, determination, and leadership that only a pro football player can bring to the table”.

He now sells superfood supplements

Don’t they all? In 2019, he started Wes Joose. According to his LinkedIn, this is “a 100 per cent organic green superfood supplement, built to enhance gut health, weight loss, clear brain fog, boost immunity, and more”.

It’s a bottled fruit smoothie. 10 12oz bottles will set you back $125. I am not making this up.

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