Everything we didn’t see on The Ultimatum season four, because it’s even worse than we thought

From Killian and Ashley discussing her family, to Luke finding out Monica was worried about whether he’d provide for her, The Ultimatum had eight more weeks of footage that ended up just becoming deleted scenes. And yikes, it’s worse than we thought.

Ashley and Blake apparently hooked up

Ashley and Blake were apparently hooking up on The Ultimatum when producers weren’t around, according to her ex-boyfriend, Killian. He claims to have just found out the news, and has now made the allegations on a podcast with Netflix co-star, Jebin, who was kicked off.

Despite having stayed together for seven months after the show, Killian has said: “I just found out that Ashley and Blake were hooking up on the show while the cameras weren’t around,” while Jebin added: “Blake was telling me all of this s*** about what they were doing.”

Hayley told Edris he’s ‘so dry’

Hayley revealed she “felt like she was talking to a robot” during a date with Edris. He even said, “Las Vegas is dry too, so it’s double dry.” Tbh, Edris ended up getting back with Jessica anyway, while Haley stayed with Blake for several months after the experiment.

Haley and Blake had a raunchy night

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Haley and Blake played a game where she was dared to lick his thigh. She had to dare to share her thoughts on an open relationship, and they both agreed they didn’t want one. They were really giggly, with Haley even adding how she’s “first to finish” during intimacy.

Ashley cried to Killian over her family

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During Ashley and Killian’s last night before their trial marriage, she cried to him about whether his relationship with her family is ruined. He revealed he “didn’t feel comfortable” marrying her when her parents didn’t approve, and said he “wasn’t ready” to be engaged.

The boys spoke about conspiracy theories

David brought up whether we saw the moon land or not, with Luke saying there’s “no way that’s fake”. Blake then revealed he doesn’t believe dinosaurs were as massive as people claim, and that they are created to “entertain people, like Disney World”.

Casey told Luke how ‘hot’ Monica looked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Wesselhoff (@lukaswesselhoff)

During a girls meet up, Casey spoke highly of David and went back to make him jealous about getting to see her outfit. She also said how Monica was worried about whether David could provide for her, as the firefighter skills he has makes him qualified for other jobs.

Luke said: “We’ve gone to Disneyland. We’ve gone to Mexico. She’s got birthday gifts. We need to come to the middle. I’m not going to come over 100 per cent to the other side and do what she wants, and be the guy she wants me to be, because there would be no Luke left.”

Luke and Monica went on a helicopter date

Monica told Luke how she has asked him to take her on a helicopter tour “every time they’ve gone somewhere cool”. Well, it definitely paid off, because it looks like they’re still together and actually more in love than they’ve ever been. Love that for them!

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