Here’s why The Ultimatum cast are allowed to keep phones, but can’t on other Netflix shows

They usually get their mobiles taken off them

We all know that mobile phones aren’t usually allowed while Netflix film reality shows, but for some reason, that rule is exempt on The Ultimatum. We all saw the moment Killian was taking part in those vile group chat messages, so why are they allowed phones?

Why The Ultimatum cast can keep their phones

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They’re not allowed to share anything about their lives during filming for The Ultimatum, but the cast are allowed to keep their phones. Former The Ultimatum star Jake told Buzzfeed: “It probably would have made spirits a little bit better if we didn’t have phones.”

“People were still texting nonstop, especially April blowing my phone up all day,” he added. They’re allowed phones because they keep their lives in routine, so the cast are still going to work during nine weeks of filming, which continues once they return home from a shift.

“We try not to make any rules that we can’t enforce,” executive producer Chris Coelen told Variety. “There’s no rule, but you’re living in a trial marriage, and usually you’ve agreed that the person you’ve arrived to the experience with is your ex. You have broken up with them.”

“So normally in a marriage, it would be odd – if not against the ‘rules’ – to be texting your ex married to somebody else,” Chris added. So it looks like rules are a lot more relaxed on this show, with the producer adding, “That’s part of what makes the experience interesting.”

They’re not allowed to keep mobiles usually

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The main reason for phones being taken away during shows like Love Is Blind and Perfect Match is because there’s major spoilers that could be given away, and the production cannot risk that, especially with new matches and couples being made.

However, The Ultimatum is different because there’s less secrets to keep, as couples arrive on the show that the public are already aware of, like Ashley and Killian. For LIB, it eliminates outside distractions and enables them to get fully involved in the experiment.

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