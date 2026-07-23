Bryce breaks silence over what was really going on between him and Zach on Love Island USA

The relationship between Bryce and Zach was one of the most consistent in the Love Island USA villa throughout the season, and I think we were all wondering if they were just close friends, or whether there was something more.

Well, Bryce has finally addressed what was really going on between him and Zach during the series in an interview with People.

During the interview he opened up about his “progressive” bond with Zach, explaining that it started during their first night, sharing: “The first night was really difficult, I think, for everybody to sleep. I didn’t sleep one second. My eyes were bloodshot from being open, staring at the ceiling. I’m like, ‘What did I just get myself into?’ With Zach, it was the same thing.”

And the pair only got closer, as Bryce continued: “And then during [the] Paradise Cove [twist], we slept in the same bed. We started getting close. We had the same type of humor. It gets really emotional and intense in that place. So, you really need to have that laughter and that friendship.

“The trust gets built so fast. If you’ve ever played sports, in the locker room, everyone’s punching each other, doing crazy things,” he said. “In the villa, it’s like 24 hours a day, no phone, no entertainment. So, you start doing crazy things to get a reaction out of people or out of each other.”

As for what Trinity thought about the addition of another in their relationship, she admitted: “In the beginning, it was so cute. But then I was like, ‘All right, you’re taking my man. You got to move. Y’all are doing too much.’”

She added: “But no, it’s so cute. Me and Kayda were best friends in the villa, and they were best friends. It worked out perfectly. Whenever we would have an issue, you could just feel it in the friend group. It felt off. But either way, I love their connection.”

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