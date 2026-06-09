Body language expert reveals what’s really going on between Zach and Bryce on Love Island USA

The way they have more chemistry than anyone else in the villa

I won’t lie, out of everyone on Love Island USA I genuinely think that Zach and Bryce have the most chemistry out of all the couples in the villa. I mean honestly if one of them leaves the villa I think the other might have to go with them.

But are the two just very close friends or is there anything more going on? Reality Shrine exclusively spoke to body language expert Inbaal Honigman who spoke on behalf of Casino.ca. And she thinks that whilst they’re certainly close friends there could be some mutual attraction on both their ends.



She claimed: “They’re close friends, which we can see in how comfortable they are touching each other. They cross the line into more intimate moments when they touch each other’s bodies. The question is whether they’re attracted to one another.

“Their facial expressions suggest that there are some unspoken feelings hiding beneath the giggles. When they sit side by side, Zach covers his lips. This is a secretive gesture, and it shows that Zach is avoiding saying something that he worries may be taken the wrong way.”

Inbaal thinks that the men “overstep” the “normal distance that would typically be kept between two people who are just friends.”

She claims that this isn’t just a “regular friendship” as they “smile very brightly at each other and maintain eye contact, which shows a certain level of intimacy. Their comfort levels together are more than friendly; they’re overfamiliar.”

THEY CALLED US CRAZY BUT ZACH x BRYCE IN 5 😍❤️ #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Dn4bUMjswc — ZACH CRAVE (@ZACHCRAVE) June 8, 2026



As for *that* moment when Bryce very cutely fixed Zach’s hair in the pool, Inbaal claims: “When Bryce fixes Zach’s hair in the pool, this is a particularly intimate moment. Touching someone’s hair is flirtatious. Zach responds with a broad smile and unbroken eye contact, indicating that he’s happy with the attention.”

Whatever is going on between these two they’re genuinely one of the most wholesome bromances to have come out of Love Island USA, and I’m here for it!

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