Here’s everything you need to know about the newest Love Island USA bombshell, Caleb McDaniel

Caleb McDaniel is the newest male bombshell to walk into the Love Island USA villa, so let’s find out a little bit more about him!

Caleb works as a model in Charleston, appearing in work for some big brands like Home Depot alongside video commercials. He’s coincidentally also best friends with none other than Jimmy Presnell from Love Is Blind, with the pair first being pictured together just under six months ago. What a small world!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb McDaniel (@calebbmcdaniell)



He’s also a huge gym nut, with the majority of his content on TikTok and Instagram revolving around his numerous workouts. He’s got just over 15k followers on Instagram and already has that illustrious blue tick and over 40k on TikTok! During a day in his life video he showed a snippet of what he does before work, getting up at five in the morning and starting work at seven, with him going to the gym first thing for a whole two hours!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb McDaniel (@calebbmcdaniell)



We don’t know else about him, although judging from his reposts on TikTok, he does seem to be a huge fan of country music and appears to be religious.

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