Apparently this The Ultimatum couple were never together before the show and totally faked it

There’s a couple that went on The Ultimatum who are believed to have never really been together, and completely faked it for the fame. It’s all based on speculation, and longtime viewers of the show may remember J.R and Zaina, who ended up splitting afterwards.

In a Reddit thread, users pointed out some inconsistencies on Zaina’s social media. “Zaina lives by herself and has never shown herself with a boyfriend or hanging out with a man,” they shared. “Even her loyal followers are confused and ask if her relationship is fake.”

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Hardly anyone bought their relationship on the show, even though they claimed to have met on a dating app. Some thought that, if they were together, they must be in an open relationship at least. During the show, J.R became a villain for his rendezvous with Sandy.

“I was ready to do the experiment with J.R. as you know, but I was also very adamant about what I needed. and I was just met with a lot of lies,” Zaina explained on The Viall Files. “He reassured me our relationship had a strong enough foundation to withstand the experiment.”

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With the new season out, Zaina recently went on the What’s The Reality podcast to reveal she’s “emotionally moved on” and that she “wishes him the best from afar,” while J.R. appears to now be focusing on fitness coaching and speaking at global events.

At the time, J.R. responded to rumours they weren’t in a relationship before the show when he posted a video on his story, showing photos of them from like back in 2020 to 2024. He showed old photos from over the years, including one of their trips to Mexico.

Reality Shrine has contacted J.R. and Zaina for comment.

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