90 Day Fiancé star Sumit Singh defends asking viewers for money to help Jenny with ALS

90 Day Fiancé star Sumit Singh has defended his decision to ask viewers to help donate money towards Jenny with her ALS.

Taking to Instagram, Sumit shared that whilst the pair have never previously asked for donations, things are getting harder for them. He explained: “Money will not heal, but it will support and make life easier,” Singh said. “We never asked for money. We’ve struggled a lot many times but we’ve never asked and we need it now. That’s why we’re asking.

“I’m trying to make her life as easy as possible. Jenny can’t travel by herself and it’s not easy to travel for that long. It’s also not easy for me to get a visa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumit (@sumitjenny)



Jenny’s daughter has also recently given an update about Sumit’s visa application process, saying that they’ve decided to apply for an “emergency tourist spousal visa” rather than a green card. Following 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny receiving her ALS diagnosis, Sumit has become her primary caretaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC_Sumit_Jenny_India (@jan_frmsan)



She shared: “I wanted to let you guys know that we have started the visa process for Sumit to come to the US [and] to bring my mom so she can come here and get more treatment using her insurance. Because the doctors have told her she cannot travel alone because it’s such a long flight.

“We have applied for an emergency tourist spousal visa, not for a green card. Only for a tourist visa. It’s a lot longer of a process to try to get a green card, especially right now. They’re not making it easy for anyone. So we’re going the tourist route.”

She added: “So we’ve started it and we’re waiting for the Indian consulate to give Sumit his appointment. As of right now we’re still waiting on the appointment and there has been no update when that will happen.”

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