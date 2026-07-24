Omg, 90 Day Fiancé’s Armando is tragically forced to leave the U.S. amid ongoing visa issues

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio from 90 Day Fiancé is forced to leave the U.S. due to ongoing visa issues despite his daughter Hannah recovering from a major medical episode. So, here’s everything we know about this complicated situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armando Niedermeier-Rubio (@armando_90day)

Hannah, Armando’s 13 year old daughter from a previous marriage, was rushed to the hospital in Mexico after her left side of her face and body suddenly went weak. Doctors suspected a brain issue and had her airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Because Armando lives in Mexico and was still working through his visa process, he was initially turned away at the US-Mexico border. His husband, Kenny Niedermeier was able to secure an emergency humanitarian visa, leading to an emotional reunion at the hospital.

Since then, Hannah has shown serious progress and has been released from the hospital. However, she’s still dealing with facial drooping and muscle weakness and will need rehab to fully regain her strength.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armando Niedermeier-Rubio (@armando_90day)

Now, Armando is dealing with visa trouble all over again. Kenny told TMZ that Armando is still waiting to hear if his visa extension has been approved. To do this, he must leave the country and cross the border into Mexico this weekend. Then, he will turn around and meet with US Border Patrol at the gate who will tell him whether his visa extension got approved or not.

Kenny and Armando first met on season two of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired back in 2019. They made history as the show’s first same-sex male partnership.

Fans have watched their relationship unfold from Kenny’s push for Armando to move to Mexico to be together to the two eventually tying the knot in 2021. They’ve also seen Kenny step into his new role as Hannah’s step-dad. So, this is a particularly scary and rocky moment for the family right now.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.