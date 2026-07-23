Everything we know about Ashley’s mum Tracy Jo Wilson, who sadly died after The Ultimatum

She was described as a 'vibrant spirit touched the lives of many'

At the end of The Ultimatum season four there is a tribute to Tracy Jo Wilson, who was Ashley’s mum who sadly died at the end of May, but who was this amazing woman who’s “vibrant spirit touched the lives of many”?

According to her obituary, Tracy passed away age 50 on May 26th 2026 in the “comfort of her home”, and was described as a “vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.” She also helped other after her death through a donation, with the obituary saying: “Through the gift of eye donation, she helped improve the eyesight of four people, including two with glaucoma and two with cataracts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Wilson (@tracywilson01)



Ashley shared the tragic news in an Instagram post, writing: “I’ve never thought I’d say these words. I never thought I’d lose you like this mom. You’re my best friend. Our rock. I don’t want to believe this is true. I’m still hoping to wake up from a bad dream. I can’t believe I’ve lost you. I will make you proud.

“I will keep our family close and make it my life mission. You’ve taught me everything. You’ve taught me how to love hard. You’ve taught me grace. You are the world’s most perfect person, mom, sister, best friend, daughter and loved by so many. You are literally an angel, rest in peace mom.”

Ashley also spoke about her mother’s funeral, showcasing a beautifully emotional clip from the service where she talked about the huge impact that her mother had on so many people’s lives. The dress code for the funeral was pink and there were even caviar bumps.

Before she died, Ashley’s mum Tracy Jo Wilson was married to her husband Wayne for an amazing 32 years, with the pair having Ashley and her brother Bryan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Wilson (@tracywilson01)



And it looks like Tracy would have been excited for Ashley to be on reality TV, as she actually went on BravoCon herself in 2023, and honestly it looked like she had the best time.

Tracy was also a major businesswoman, as she and Wayne appear to have owned multiple business together. Their family’s main business is Texas Whitetails Ranch, which is a Texas Whitetail and exotics breeder and hunting ranch. In her Instagram bio, Tracy also had links to Low T Center and HerKare, which are both health based companies.

Her husband Wayne has even appeared in Forbes, with their three hormone health business “collectively serving more than 500,000 patients and generating over $120 million in annual revenue.”

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