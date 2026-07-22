Hayley from The Ultimatum reveals details of what allegedly led to Blake assault arrest

The final episodes of The Ultimatum have just dropped on Netflix, but Hayley is sharing the alleged story of what happened with Blake’s arrest on an entirely different platform.

Blake and Hayley’s story on The Ultimatum season four has been messy, to say the least. By the end of the series, Blake had proposed to Hayley, but when the reunion aired, it was revealed that their relationship was over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

But before this all came out, TMZ revealed that Blake had been arrested for an alleged assault against Hayley. She’s now revealed her account of what happened in Love Is Blind’s AD’s podcast, What’s The Reality.

“A lot of the residue from the show and the other trial marriage transferred to our relationship. We were together for four months after we left. And it was horrible,” Hayley said of life after The Ultimatum.

“We were fighting all the time, we started going to couples therapy,” she claimed. “Alcohol was a trigger for me. Whenever Blake would drink, he would say things that were not degrading but very rude and ugly.”

After one particularly intense argument during their anniversary vacation, Hayley claimed she broke up with Blake. The couple continued living together despite the breakup, then the night of the arrest allegedly happened.

Hayley claimed Blake came back from a golf trip with his coworkers, and things quickly escalated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

“He comes back wasted,” she alleged. “I start arguing with him, I’m like, dude, this is so disrespectful, I’m so angry at you.”

Blake then went to sleep for several hours as Hayley made dinner, then he allegedly accused her of being the problem and creating a hostile environment at home.

“We just go at it. We just start arguing, I record it on my phone. It got escalated really bad; you can hear him say, ‘Get the f*ck out’,” Hayley claimed.

“At one point he’s like ‘You better get out, or I’m going to drag you out’… He grabbed a hanger and lifted it at me, and I was like, ‘Don’t you ever f*cking lift your hand at me like that ever again’.”

According to Hayley, the police got involved as Blake’s father, who lived nearby, heard the altercation and allegedly called the police on her. Blake accused Hayley of hitting him during the argument, which she denied. By the time the police showed up, Blake had left.

Blake’s attorney told TMZ: “Blake’s case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.”

Hayley claims that she told the police she didn’t do anything and showed recordings she had taken throughout the argument. The police then came back and arrested Blake, but Hayley chose not to press charges

Reality Shrine has reached out to Blake Robertson for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.