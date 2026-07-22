There have been huge changes, here’s where the McBee farm is and where the business stands now

McBee Dynasty season three has given viewers an inside look into the chaotic farm and family drama amidst Steve Sr.’s federal prison sentence. We’re insanely curious, so here’s everything you need to know about the McBee farm and how the family business is running.

Where exactly is the McBee farm located?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McBee Farm & Cattle Co (@mcbeefarms)

According to their website, McBee Farm and Cattle Co. was established in 1998 when Steve McBee bought 300 acres of land in Gallatin, a city in north Missouri. With a population of around 2,000, Gallatin is a tiny city in Daviess County, Missouri. In 2008, the first herd of cattle arrived, just eight years after the land was purchased.

By 2023, they opened their own meat processing facility. This meant that the meat was born, raised, processed, and shipped directly from the farm without a middleman. In 2025, they released a grass-fed tallow skincare line.

They also sell steak boxes, meat sticks, and their own line of McBee merch that includes sweatshirts, hats, and even belt buckles.

How does the family business run and how is it doing with the recent scandal?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

There have been some shakeups in the McBee family business recently. Following Steve’s prison sentence, they’ve had to make some seriously huge business decisions to curb some of the debt they’ve accrued.

The family has been struggling to pay off the millions of dollars of fine, and have even sold their headquarters, grain bins, shop, and aviation building to help pay off the debt. So the assets they worked so hard to create they’ve unfortunately had to sell off.

Ahead of his report to federal prison, Steve made a huge business decision that impacted the entire family. On the latest episode of McBee Dynasty, it was revealed that Steve named Kristi McBee, the mother of his children and ex-wife, the interim president.

This was a move that shocked everyone. Most employees were expecting Steven Jr. McBee to serve as the interim president. Not his ex-wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McBee Farm & Cattle Co (@mcbeefarms)

The updated org chart listed Steven Jr. staying in his role of chief executive officer, Galyna Saltkovski staying in her role of chief financial officer, Cole McBee staying as the cattle manager, and Jesse remaining the head of construction.

Steven Jr. admitted in an interview with Bravo that he was shocked and didn’t want to “bring her into this mess.” “I cannot believe what this org chart says,” Steven Jr. said during the recent episode. “My dad never ceases to amaze me at how much chaos he can create… I cannot believe my dad would do this.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.