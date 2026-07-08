Steven McBee was on Joe Millionaire before The McBee Dynasty, where he met his ex-girlfriend

Steven McBee Jr has recently broken up with influencer Allie Eklund, but before all of this drama on The McBee Dynasty, he was on another show called Joe Millionaire. He met his former girlfriend on the show, where 20 women have to date a ‘poor’ guy and a rich guy.

Steven McBee met his ex on Joe Millionaire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

Steven was the rich guy on Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer, but he was up against a construction worker with limited financial stability. He ended up picking Calah Jackson as his winner, with her completely unaware whether he was the rich or poor guy.

People noticed that Calah suddenly became interested in Steven when they showed their family homes. She won the show with him and then stayed as his girlfriend until The McBee Dynasty Season two. But this year, alleged texts between her and Steven were shared.

In one alleged exchange, Calah shared she was going to move back to Texas and wanted to bring their dog with her. Steven allegedly demanded her to send him an apartment listing. The text said: “I want an app filled out and turned in by the end of the weekend.”

Where are Steven and his ex now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

They’re no longer together, with Steven now single, and having gotten into another relationship that didn’t work out recently. The couple met back in 2021 while filming the Fox reality show and had an on-and-off-again relationship over the following years.

“Steven and I have been through a lot of ups and downs,” Calah said on The McBee Dynasty season two. “We’ve gone through a lot together, but we love each other, and the only times we’ve really had major issues is when other people get involved.”

He told The Daily Dish that he and Calah were not romantically involved. “We still talk from time to time. I would say things are not great at this point. That door’s closed. I think there’s just been so much damage done that I’d rather start fresh with someone new.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.