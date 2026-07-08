Wait, how old are the Better Late Than Single season two cast? Here are all their ages, ranked

There's over a five year age gap between contestants

Season two of Netflix’s Better Late Than Single, a Korean reality show that follows singles who have little to no dating experience is back. So, here are all the ages of the cast from season two of Better Late Than Single from eldest to youngest.

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1. Kim Jae-seo, 32 years old

Kim Jae-seo is a 32-year-old game developer and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) graduate. The uni is South Korea’s premier public research university, so he’s seriously smart.

2. Choi Hyuk-joon, 31 years old

Choi Hyuk-joon is a 31-year-old who is a little over cautious about dating after having his heart broken by an unrequited love in college.

3. Ahn Seung-hyun, 30 years old

Ahn Seung-hyun is a 30-year-old who feels like he’s falling behind because his friends are getting marries.

4. An Jeong-eun, 30 years old

An Jeong-eun is a 30-year-old whose been recruited by other dating shows, but chose Better Late Than Single after season one aired.

5. Jeon Seo-yoon, 29 years old

Jeon Seo-yoon is a 29-year-old who applied to the show because she’s getting close to 30, so it’s time to start thinking about marriage.

6. Kim Tae-hoon, 29 years old

Kim Tae-hoon is a 29-year-old who often gets a bad reputation for speaking without a filter and arguing with girls in middle school.

7. Kim Soo-hyun, 28 years old

Kim Soo-hyun is a 28-year-old who is confident that she’ll be able to meet someone through the show.

8. Yoon Jung-yun, 26 years old

Yoon Jung-yun is a 26-year-old who had never been on a date before the show. He’s a shy homebody who even struggles to maintain eye contact with strangers. Hopefully the mentors will help him grow his confidence.

9. Choi Hyun-seo, 27 years old

Choi Hyun-seo is a 27-year-old who is a serious otaku (anime and manga fan). She went to an arts school and became interested in dating in her mid-20s after once meeting a man who resembled one of her favourite characters.

10. Lee Han-ju, 27 years old

Lee Han-ju is a a 27-year-old Korean medical doctor who uses acupuncture, herbal medicine, and China Manual Therapy.

11. Han Su-ji, 26 years old

Han Su-ji is a 26-year-old potter who studied illustration overseas.

12. Lee Jin-woo, 26 years old

Lee Jin-woo isn’t an eternal single, he once met someone on an anonymous chat app but never met in person.

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