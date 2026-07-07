Let’s meet the incredibly vibey Better Late Than Single panelist and comedian, Lee Eun-ji

Lee Eun-ji is currently one of the stars of the Netflix hit Better Late Than Single, but who actually is she? Well, she’s built quite the career for herself already, so let’s find out more about her!

She made her first appearance on the big screen in 2014 when she joined the cast of tvN’s sketch show Comedy Big League. Before comedy, Lee was actually a competitive dance sports athlete and tango dancer in her teens, before pivoting into performing arts college and landing her spot on the show.

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Since then she’s become a variety powerhouse, appearing across Korean television, YouTube, and streaming platforms, and even taking home the Best Female Variety Performer prize at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her work on Earth Arcade. She’s also had ambassador duties for her hometown of Incheon, and was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for Incheon International Airport Customs.

On Better Late Than Single, Lee Eun-ji is one of four celebrity panelists who coach the show’s “eternal single” cast members through their dating journeys, alongside actors Seo In-guk and Kang Han-na and musician Car, the Garden.

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Speaking ahead of season two, she joked about the contestants overcorrecting on the panel’s advice, sharing with The Korea Times: “When we visited the Solo Village and told them to ‘take initiative and approach each other,’ they approached so aggressively it threw us completely off guard. Then, when we suggested they take some personal downtime to recharge, they spent way too much time completely isolated on their own. It was startling, but seeing them try so hard to find love was incredibly rewarding.”

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