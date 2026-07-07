Meet Kang Hanna, ultra-rich panelist on Better Late Than Single who built wealth on her own

There’s a new season of Better Late Than Single coming out, so here’s a reintroduction to the iconic Kang Hanna, one of the panellists on the show.

After a year’s wait, the first four episodes of the new Better Late Than Single season have dropped on Netflix. It’s time to watch a whole new bunch of singles get to know each other and experience dating for the very first time. But before that, let’s get a reminder of Kang Hanna and her many accomplishments.

Kang Hanna is a big-name Korean actress

When she’s not coaching singles looking for love, Hanna is a very successful, self-made actress. The 34-year-old studied Theatre at Chung-Ang University, earning both an undergraduate and a postgraduate degree in the subject before making a humble start in short and independent films.

After slowly building up her filmography, she got her big break in a bunch of successful Korean TV dramas, namely Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Familiar Wife, Start-Up and My Roommate Is a Gumiho. She keeps her personal life super private and has not publicly announced any relationships or children, but that doesn’t stop her from giving amazing dating advice on Better Late Than Single!

She has a super high net worth

Based on her long career and numerous high-profile appearances, Hanna’s net worth is estimated at $10-15 million. Outside of her successful acting career, she regularly does hosting gigs for variety shows. She’s also the face of Yeoshin Ticket, a popular skincare and beauty information platform in Korea.

Hanna is basically controversy-free

If you’re looking for a bit of drama, Hanna is not the star for that. She’s basically had a squeaky-clean record throughout her career, with the most scandalous things she’s been involved in being a rumoured relationship with Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (which she denies) and making a bit of noise with a few other actors during a theatre performance (which she apologised for). Our unproblematic queen!

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