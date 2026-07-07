McBee family issue major update about Steven Jr after tumultuous split from Allie Eklund

After everything Steven McBee Jr. has gone through, like his dad’s prison sentence, a breakup, and enough drama to fuel an entire season of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, he’s apparently found his inner peace. His brother and future sister-in-law shared an update on Steven and we’re loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

According to his brother Cole McBree and his future sister-in-law, Kacie Adkinson, Steve is thriving. Apparently, he’s been putting the work in on himself, staying focused, and pushing through. “He’s doing good,” Cole told Bravo Insider.

This comes after a pretty messy split from Allie Eklund in April 2026 after he publicly accused her of being unfaithful. They started dating in late 2025 and moved fast enough that an engagement was apparently in the works. Since their split, he’s been very public about his apologies towards her and has even attended trauma retreats.

“He built a meditation deck,” Kacie explained. And according to Cole, he even meditates now. He’s gone fully zen. After all the drama he went through, a meditation deck might be his saving grace.

Cole says his brother is mentally in one of the best places he’s been in years. “He’s really trying to work on his calm self. I think, mentally, he’s probably in one of the best spots he’s ever been in, especially in the last few years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

He added that he’s actually finally happy with his own life and with himself instead of finding happiness through others. Which is what he usually does. “When Steven’s at peace, everyone else can be at peace,” Kacie noted.

According to his Instagram, Steven has the pics to back up his new peaceful lifestyle too. He’s been posting videos from the farm with his dog Sitka and a guitar, soaking up the back porch vibes. He’s also been upping his uncle duties, as he’s been spending lots of time with his niece Blair.

With such a whirlwind of a life recently, we’re glad to see Steven catch his breath for a moment and find some inner peace.

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