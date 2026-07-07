Debunked: Did Kenzie REALLY explore a romance with a Love Island USA producer?!

Kenzie Annis has practically made history for how many boys she explored a connection with on Love Island USA, but now there’s a viral rumour going round that she even tried exploring with a show producer. So, let’s debunk the speculation, because I need to know.

The guy who made the TikTok is called Daniel Bennett and claims to be a Love Island USA producer and editor, but he’s a social media creative with 732K followers on the platform. We can confirm he doesn’t work with production and is a comedian who posts skits.

The point Daniel is trying to make is that Kenzie has tried getting to know over seven guys in the villa, and therefore it wouldn’t be that surprising if she did try it on with a production crew member. He said: “I’m a Love Island USA producer and Kenzie tried to explore me.”

He joked, “I told her I can’t be on the roster. I guess nobody told Kenzie she can’t explore production, so when she came up to me and pulled me for a chat, I had to tell her that she can’t pull producers. I’m going to be honest with you, she didn’t take it well.”

“I can’t believe she did this. She ended up doing the splits, she ended up slamming that thing on the ground, and that’s why I had to call security. We all thought exploring production was kind of implied, but hey, we’ll put it in the rule book next year,” he added.

So no, Kenzie absolutely did not explore with a producer. Despite this, there’s a huge theory that Kenzie is a favourite among the producers, with some convinced Corbin was brought in just for her, so that he could save her in the competition.

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