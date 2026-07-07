People have dug up the embarrassing digital footprint of the Love Island cast, and it’s bad

Season eight of Love Island USA is coming to an end soon so let’s look back at all the funniest – and cringiest – digital footprint moments of the main cast.

Corbin’s car videos are everywhere

If you’re on Love Island TikTok or X, you have probably seen the multiple videos of Corbin in a car, singing to various songs. This has quickly become a meme, especially for his very deep voice. Before Love Island he was already an influencer who posted lifestyle and fitness content, and his bio said he was focused on “helping young adults become their best selves”. Apparently a part of that was singing to songs in his car – the more you know!

Kayda’s TikToks are giving 2020 realness

22-year-old Kayda has the most typically Gen Z digital footprint ever. People have dug out old videos of her as a teenager, making TikToks. Videos of her doing everything from viral TikTok dances to cringe-y POV videos have racked up hundreds and thousands of views. So while she’s doing karaoke in the villa with Zach, she’s unaware that videos of her from the past decade are being spread everywhere – nightmare!

These old pictures of Sincere are adorable

Okay, that’s enough cringe for now; let’s bring in some wholesome energy. Old pictures of Sincere from his social media profiles as a kid are being shared on TikTok, and they’re genuinely adorable. He was such a sweet kid, what happened (We’re joking).

Brinity were Tubi stars

Both Bryce and Trinity have briefly mentioned their acting career, but Love Island viewers have taken it upon themselves to dig out these old clips, and they’re honestly a hard watch. But it’s kind of sweet that they had this invisible connection even before they went on the series together. Invisible string theory confirmed?

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