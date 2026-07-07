Wait, which Love Island USA couples have the biggest age gaps?

The couples on Love Island USA are always chaotic, unpredictable, and constantly changing. Some have even had pretty large age gaps. So, we’ve rounded up a list of the largest age gaps in Love Island USA history.

1- Felipe and Courtney – eight years

Starting off with the largest age gap couple, Felipe Gomes and Courtney Boerner had an eight-year age gap. They were on season four of Love Island USA and were only coupled up for a few days before she coupled up with another islander. Felipe Gomes was 32-years-old at the time, making him the oldest Islander ever cast on the series. Their couple didn’t last long, so we never got to see how the unique dynamic would have played out.

2- Bryce and Trinity – seven years

Runners-up for the overall record are Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum. On this years season eight Love Island USA, Bryce and Trinity have a seven-year age gap. Even though he doesn’t look like it, Bryce is 30-years-old while Trinity is only 22-years-old. Unlike Felipe and Courtney, their couple is still going strong just a week out from the finale.

They’re also fan-favourites, with audiences rooting passionately for “Brinity.” They’ve even addressed their age gap on the show. When having a chat about their seven-year age difference, Bryce said that he didn’t feel it was “that crazy” of a divide. Trinity agreed and told him that she didn’t think he looked older than 25.

Iconically, Bryce had his 30th birthday while in the villa. So, their age difference isn’t something they could’ve ignored while in the villa. Which is honestly so promising for them lasting outside of the villa.

3- Zach and Kayda – four years

One of the largest age gap couples on this season of Love Island USA are Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse, at 26-years-old and 22-years-old respectively. While they haven’t officially closed things off yet, they’re definitely committed to each other. Especially after surviving Casa Amor and movie night just a few episodes ago.

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