Here’s how many episodes of Loe Island USA season eight are left, and when the finale is

The drama of Love Island’s Casa Amor and movie night has officially calmed down, so here’s how many episodes we have left of the series.

Okay, we’ve just said goodbye to some longtime Islanders, Corbin and Parmida, and the finale is within sight. While it seems like none of us can agree who the top four couples should be, we need to settle on our options quickly, because the series is actually over faster than you think.

Love Island will likely be over by the end of the week

The past two seasons of Love Island have been around 36 episodes, and this year isn’t expected to be any different. Season eight will probably fall at around 36 episodes, with the finale estimated to be around 12th July – this Sunday. That means we only have five more episodes left before we have to say goodbye to the villa until next summer. How will we spend our evenings?

Will there be a Love Island season nine?

Peacock haven’t officially confirmed the series has been renewed for a ninth season, but of course, it’s most likely happening. A bunch of reports have come out saying that this season of Love Island has seen an increase in viewers. According to NBCUniversal, Love Island was the number one most-streamed show across all platforms, and had a wild 2.3 billion minutes watched, with 27% of the viewers apparently being brand new.

By the end of the month, applications for the next season of Love Island will be open, and interviews will be expected to follow up in late 2026 through to early 2027. So if you see yourself in the villa next year, keep your eyes open for those dates!

In the meantime, we still have a good few episodes of Love Island from season eight to enjoy. Hopefully we’ll get another juicy challenge.

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