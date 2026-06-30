Here’s how The Guiribitey family from Million Dollar Nannies made their huge net worth

The G’s from Million Dollar Nannies are one of the wealthy families searching for an elite nanny featured on the show. They have two young daughters, a seriously long and outrageous list of demands, and you can tell they’re wealthy just by looking at them. So, how did the G’s from Million Dollar Nannies make all their money and their massive net worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Guiribitey (@camilaguiribitey)

Taty and Pedro Guiribitey built the foundation for their wealth. Originally from Cuba, Taty moved to Baku, Azerbaijan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering before moving to the United States. Pedro trained as a doctor and their wealth came primarily from real estate. They founded dental clinics, invested in hospitals, and helped launch aesthetic surgical centres.

Their daughter Camila and her husband Juan Carlos Izquierdo continued the family business as a husband-and-wife dentist duo based in Miami. Camila is a Cuban-American dentist, content creator, and social media personality, with over two million followers on her YouTube channel “El Mundo de Camila.”

She shares glimpses of her lavish lifestyle and travels. On Instagram, she has over one million followers and over 600,000 on TikTok with 18 million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taty Guiribitey (@la_mamilover)

Her mum Taty also dabbles in content creation. She goes by “la mamilover” on her social media channels with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. They’re clearly a family of overachievers and aren’t afraid of a side hustle.

Beyond social media, the family’s holdings reportedly include four dental clinics, investments in hospitals and surgical centres, homes in multiple countries, a private plane, yacht, car collection, and large collection of designer handbags.

When it comes to their net worth, the show puts them at over $500 million, as stated by the nanny agency founder and cast member Leah Barrs. So they’re extremely wealthy. Fitting for them to go on a show looking for an elite nanny.

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