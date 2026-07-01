Kelcey Wetterberg’s many, many accomplishments since ditching the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Remember Kelcey Wetterberg from America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders? We saw a lot of her in season one, but in the finale she chose to quit the team. Here’s a look at how Kelcey’s life has been going since then. She’s packed a lot in. I’m exhausted just thinking about it.

Kelcey hasn’t entirely left the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

After five seasons on the team, Kelcey decided to retire. She was promoted to being an “All-Star” for the 2025 season. This is a handful of recently retired (and very popular) cheerleaders who get wheeled out for media appearances, or fill in if a cheerleader on the team is injured and can’t perform.

Kelcey has also led Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders prep classes for wannabe dancers.

@kelcey.w DCC prep class I taught a few weeks ago ✨ had the BEST TIME! So inspiring to be in this room with so many driven women going after their dreams 💙 wasn’t expecting to take the floor that night though so no judgement zone 😂 @Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders #americassweethearts #dallascowboyscheerleaders #nflcheerleaders #DCC #dccprep ♬ Schoolin’ Life – Beyoncé

Yup, she’s still a nurse

In a truly jarring scene on America’s Sweethearts. Kelcey outlined her schedule. She would work as a paediatric nurse from 7:30am to 4:30pm, then rush off to rehearsals for the DCC, and return home at 1am. Wow, that sounds healthy!

Although Kelcey is no no longer on the DCC team, she’s still pretty busy. She’s got 571,000 Instagram followers to #influence. She and her partner started a “dog apparel” business called True Pal Co. in May.

Aw, she got married

On Netflix, we saw that Kelcey became engaged to Nate Crnkovich (who is also a nurse).

The couple had one wedding ceremony in Nebraska on 30th December 2024, then an even bigger one with 300 guests on 31st December. Kelcey and a whole host of veteran and retired Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed Thunderstruck at the reception. Woah, that’s dedication.

Kelcey had to have surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelcey Wetterberg (@kelcey_w)

In spring 2025, Kelcey broke her ankle. While walking her two dogs down a hill, one of them “got excited”. She explained on her Insta story: “And I, for some reason, just slid, and my ankle just literally snapped. It was the most wild freak accident.” She had surgery on her foot, which involved seven screws.

She’s starting a family now

Kelcey and her husband bought a house together in June 2025. Their realtor was Lexie Smith Sullivan – another former DCC.

Kelcey is also having a baby – pretty soon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelcey Wetterberg (@kelcey_w)



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