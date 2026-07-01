Four trippy bits of evidence that convinced me Love Island USA’s Bryce and Trinity are soulmates

They wore matching outfits even when they were apart

Peacock don’t need to bother airing two more weeks of Love Island USA season eight. Everybody knows they’ll be voting for Bryce and Trinity in the final. Bryce and Trinity have been cute together since day one. But after some uncanny events over the last week of Love Island, I’m now convinced Bryce and Trinity are predestined soulmates, and it’s written in the stars that they should be together. Here’s my evidence.

1. Woah, they both acted in Tubi films

So, Trinity appeared in a Tubi horror film called Confess in 2021. Bryce (who is an actor, among about 100 other jobs) performed in a 2022 Tubi project called Alabama Rose. Wow, that’s giving invisible string theory.

2. They wore matching outfits, even when they were apart

Er, maybe the wardrobe team had a hand in this. Or, maybe Bryce and Trinity are soulmates with a mystical psychic connection that enables them to pick up on each other’s outfits from afar. When Casa Amor kicked off with that unusual heart rate challenge, both Bryce and Trinity wore construction worker outfits.

This is extra cute when you take into account that Bryce has actually worked in construction in the past (dealing with the electrics on garbage trucks, believe it or not).

When Bryce and Trinity were reunited at long sweet last, they both turned up to the Casa Amor recoupling in the exact same shade of butter yellow.

3. They sucked other people’s fingers at the same time

Aw, how romantic! During the cringey Temperatures Rising challenge, Trinity and Ronnie ended up competing in the main villa against Bryce and Sydney, who were at Casa Amor. Trinity and Bryce pulled the exact same move. Well, it good that they have shared interests!

4. Aw, they made identical jokes about KC’s back tattoo

Bryce and Trinity both mocking KCs back tattoo 😭 pic.twitter.com/AMLd68VWeH https://t.co/ZGau9117Ta — Saint! (@outtamyhead21) June 29, 2026

I am taking this as evidence that a) Bryce and Trinity are telepathic b) they have the same sense of humour c) they both know who Maya Angelou is.

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