Harry reveals ‘signs’ from his late dad were what made him pick Amber on Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey has opened up about the impact that “signs” from his late dad had on whether he picked Amber or Dannelle on Let’s Marry Harry.

Talking to People, Harry shared: “I had two incredible women standing in front of me. I think anyone would be lucky to marry either of those girls. It really wasn’t an easy decision at all.”

Ultimately he chose Amber after being unable to ignore the signs that he received from his late father throughout the show, saying: “How things were with Amber was just always incredible, and I just really loved her free spirit. I just leaned into the signs of seeing my dad.”

During the sixth episode of Let’s Marry Harry, he and Amber meet with her brother and mother for lunch. The family discuss the passing of their dad, with Amber’s mum asking him where he believes he is now. Harry shared that whilst he isn’t religious, he does look for signs of him wherever he goes.

He explained: “The biggest thing was, before he died, I said, ‘If I see a bee, I’ll think of you,’ because we used to bee keep growing up. At the start of this process, I remember I was walking, I was going to a challenge or something, and I was like, ‘Dad, I need a sign. Make me believe this is the right decision.’ And I walked into the toilet, and there was a bee sticker on the urinal. I was like, ‘There’s my sign.’”

The following morning when Amber and Harry were having breakfast, she spotted a bee on the table, with him telling her: “That’s the greatest sign I’ve seen in my life.” Amber responded: “You have a good feeling about me?”

He replied: “Yeah, really good now. There’s so many bees around you all the time. There should not be a bee this high. We’re in a penthouse. It’s a good sign. It’s my dad. It’s reaffirming what I’m thinking in my brain. I’ve not seen a bee with anyone else.”

In his confessional, Harry admitted: “For me, seeing a bee is a really big sign of my dad and being on the right path, I guess. But also, maybe that’s his pick for the wife.”

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