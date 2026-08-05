Harry Jowsey’s dad tragically died before Let’s Marry Harry, so what happened to him?

Harry Jowsey’s dad tragically died prior to Let’s Marry Harry, so what exactly happened to him?

Harry announced on December 4th 2024 that his father Paul Jowsey had passed away age 70 following a brief battle with a terminal illness. After his dad was diagnosed the family were told he only had a few months left to live, and so they elected to pursue medically assisted dying in New Zealand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)



Harry told Us Weekly that as a result he was able to be by his dad’s side for the final two months of his life and could “ask him every question ever.”

He continued describing his grieving journey, saying: “Grief is the best reset. It’s obviously hard. It’s obviously the worst thing ever, and I never want anyone to have it. But if you take one thing out of it, it’s the best reset to become who you’re meant to be. It really shapes you. You could let it defeat you forever and really ruin everything, or you can let it turn you into the best version of yourself. I chose to try and do the other one.”

Appearing on the Almost Adulting podcast in 2021, Harry talked more about his complex relationship with his father, who was an artist. He admitted that whilst he was a “crazy, crazy alcoholic” that he was his ” biggest idol when it comes to business and his mind in that sense and how hard he hustled to get to where he has.”

Harry Jowsey also reflected on the love that his mum and dad shared for each other, sharing that it was after his dad died he realised he needed to settle down, and decided to do Let’s Marry Harry.

He shared: “Their love was the funniest, and having those final moments with [my dad] and talking about my mum and love was special. Holy s**t. I gotta be serious about this, because I would hate to lose my mum and not have someone.”

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