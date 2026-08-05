She got divorced before Let’s Marry Harry, so let’s meet photographer Amber Mozo

Amber Mozo is one of the women vying for the heart of Harry Jowsey on Let’s Marry Harry, so let’s find out more about her!

Amber is already a big name in the photography world and boasts over 130k followers on Instagram. Her father, Jon Monzo, was very well known for his surfing photography however he sadly passed away when Amber was just nine years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)



He died on February 9th, 2005 age just 33 after suffering a fatal head injury whilst photographing surf photos in Hawaii, and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. One year after his death and a note was found in their shed which Jon had previously written, saying: “If I die today, it’s fine. I’ve lived a good and full life. The ocean gives so much to me. The day will come, it will need to take, and I’ll give. I have love for all of you, very much so. I’ll always be watching over.”

Amber told The Inertia: “I know that the last few seconds of his life, he must have been really happy. And knowing that he died a happy man makes me happy.”

Amber’s previously spoken about the huge influencer her dad’s career had on her own, sharing to Freesurf Magazine: “With my Dad being a very well-known water photographer, that really influenced me to work hard. He had so much success in his career because of his dedication and passion, and that reminds me every day to do what I love and to shoot from my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)



According to The US Sun, Amber has actually been married before after tying the knot to Colby Hollingsworth, an account executive at Makai Fruits in Hawaii, in 2016, when she was 20. However, Amber filed for divorce just three years in March 2019. The court then dismissed the case in April after fees went unpaid, but was then reopened the following month and in March 2023 the divorce was granted.

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