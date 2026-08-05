Here’s where you can follow the delinquent cast of Badly in Love season two on Instagram

Netflix’s Badly in Love season two has an insanely vibey cast made up of past delinquents who are now trying to find love. They’re all super cool, so here’s where you can follow all the cast members of Badly in Love season two on Instagram.

Asuka Oguri ‘Assun’

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From Nagoya City, Assun is the eldest cast member at 30 years old. For work, she’s the number one hostess at a hostess bar in Nagoya.

Taisei ‘Tai-Chan’

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Tai-Chan is the youngest cast member of the nine yankii on season two of Deadly in Love. The 22 year old was born in Hiroshima but raised in Toyko. He now works as a hairstylist.

Leo Yamamoto

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Leo is 25 years old and is from Kyoto. He used to “gather in the mountains and fight it out sometimes,” but now he works in a bar.

Ari

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Ari is a 29 year old rapper and model. He’s originally from Kanagawa, and says: “If there’s girls I’m gonna snatch them up.”

Mizuki Noguchi ‘Bo’

Bo is a 27 year old from Kurume City, Fukuoka. He’s now a commercial painter and prefers to keep his life private. Unfortunately, He doesn’t have an Instagram account.

Masaya Oda ‘Ma-Kun’

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Ma-Kun works as an MMA fighter in Gunma. The 28 year old is an ex-yakuza member, the Japanese mafia. You would think that he’s super cocky, but he’s honestly really shy.

Hikaru

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The 23 year old is from Kawasaki in Kanagawa and works as a hostess. Hikaru says that she’s going to “make everyone fall for me.”

Marina Takaoka ‘Marinin’

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Marina is a 25 year old from Osaka and works in a bar in the city. When it comes to love, her past is super heartbreaking.

Ruru Tanaka

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Ruru was born in Shizuoka and now works as a model. The 26 year old wants to “fall in love with someone who I know I’ll never let go of.”

Kazuma Hisaki ‘Kazu-kun’

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Kazu-kun was introduced as a new cast member in episode three of Badly in Love season two. He’s 30 years old and helps run a host club and shisha bar, Club Romeo. He’s also a content creator with over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Hazuki Abe

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Like Kazu-kun, Hazuki was introduced in episode three as well. She began kickboxing at just 19 years old and has turned her passion into a career as a kickboxing instructor.

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