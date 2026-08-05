He’s a solo comedian, so let’s meet Nagano the host of Badly in Love season two

Nagano Kazuki is one of the hosts for season two of Netflix’s Badly in Love. He’s super funny, so here’s everything you need to know about Nagano from Badly in Love.

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Nagano Kazuki, known as just Nagano, is 52 years old and is from Miyazaki City. He’s a “lone cult comedian” whose known for his eccentric routines, deadpan or chaotic delivery

In 1995, he debuted as a “pin geinin” or a solo comedian. He spent most of his years mostly in the live scene rather than on mainstream TV.

He had a huge breakthrough in 2014, with a surreal comedy bit about the line “I honestly prefer Lassen to Van Gogh.” The joke played on unpretentious taste versus “correct” art appreciation.

Nagano’s become a regular on Japanese variety shows, radio, and podcasts. He’s even expanded into filmmaking with the film MANRIKI that he wrote, produced, and starred in.

When it comes to his love life, he’s been married to his wife, Kahlua Keiko, since 2014. She’s also a comedian and does specific “balloon-art comedy,” which is a niche Japanese comedy style built around balloon art. She also works as a radio personality and event emcee.

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They met through repeated appearances on live comedy shows and radio programs. Before marrying in August 2014, they dated for around four years.

While his love life seems pretty normal, the couple actually kept their marriage a secret for an entire decade. Nagano didn’t reveal it publicly until their 10th wedding anniversary in 2014. Talk about a hard launch.

Nagano revealed that he kept it secret to not disrupt the “lone wolf,” off-kilter, slightly pathetic persona that his comedy is built around. And a happy, loving marriage definitively doesn’t fit that character’s vibe at all.

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When it comes to hosting Badly in Love, unlike the other two hosts who come from the yankii subculture, Nagano has no ties to the delinquent lifestyle. He was brought on as the outside and humorous voice, offering some comedic relief.

He openly joke that he’s “bad at dating shows” and offers a refreshing outsider lens. Nagano also provides some much needed one-liners and deadpan commentary that lightens the mood of the show.

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