She’s a very successful hostess, so let’s meet the oldest Badly in Love contestant, Assun

She broke up with her ex whilst he was in prison

Assun is the oldest cast member on Badly in Love on Netflix, but she’s one of the most well known and has carved out a real career for herself. So, let’s find out more about her!

Assun is 30 years old, and currently works at the most successful hostess bar in Nagoya called Glamourous Over. She gained a reputation as being a “legendary hostess” during her time at Kayuga, a restaurant in Nishiki.

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As a result of her success she’s also expanded into becoming an influencer and YouTuber, as well as appearing as a judge on the audition show, Last Call.

As for her previous relationships, her first one was pretty intense, and in her own words she admitted that she “hasn’t really had any normal relationships. Most of them were pretty extreme.”

Prior to Badly in Love, Assun started dating her first boyfriend when she was just 19, however he got into trouble and was put in prison. She recalled the relationship on Junpei Nakamachi’s YouTube show ‘Seriously Drunk!!.’

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She explained that her ex proposed that they should get married whilst he was in prison, and whilst she didn’t want to rush into things she decided she wouldn’t break up with him and would wait for him to come out. He had been sentenced to eight years, and she ultimately decided that she wasn’t able to wait long to see him again and ended up writing him a farewell letter to end the relationship.

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