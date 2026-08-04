It’s all super confusing, so here’s all of Steven McBee Jr.’s relationship drama explained

Season three of McBee Dynasty has been super messy, and there’s been tons of drama with Steven McBee Jr. and his relationships. So, here’s everything that’s happened with Steven Jr and his ex-girlfriends.

Steven McBee Jr said that Allie Eklund cheated on him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

In season three of The McBee Dynasty, we watch Allie Eklund get closer to Steven McBee and his family. But months before the new season even aired, the couple had broken up. After a year and a half together, their relationship blew up in a very public way.

Early on 27th April, Steve McBee took to social media after the Stagecoach festival to make some very serious allegations about Allie.

He posted a screenshot of a DM from a follower who claimed Allie had been dancing “really closely” with another man, and “not in a respectful way”.

The reality TV star then alleged: “I still don’t know exactly what happened. I just know that there was hand-holding, grinding, dancing, drunken stupor at an afterparty.”

He ended the statement with some very wrong choice words for Allie.

“The writing should have been on the wall, for me, that you don’t have a housewife, you have a ‘wh*re-ible’ person to date and try to marry and try to turn into a settled down woman.”

Allie responded to the allegations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Bailey Eklund (@allie_eklund)

Soon after, Allie responded to the whole thing with her own lengthy social media statement.

“I don’t typically feel the need to defend myself online, and it’s genuinely upsetting that it’s reached this point,” the 28-year-old said.

“I’ve handled everything in this relationship privately and with respect, even when it hasn’t been easy. This situation is painful, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I’m not looking to escalate things any further, I’d like this to end here. I’ve said what feels necessary in response to his actions and I plan on taking time to process and move forward.”

Steven Jr’s mom and his family became involved

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

After the breakup became public, his family issued a statement about how he was handling everything. According to his brother Cole McBree and his future sister-in-law, Kacie Adkinson, Steve is thriving. Apparently, he’s been putting the work in on himself, staying focused, and pushing through. “He’s doing good,” Cole told Bravo Insider.

His mum, Kristi McBee, then added her own take on the situation and got involved in the mess.

“We all thought this was real. We didn’t know that we literally had a paid actress on the show. She was telling me she wanted to marry him right away,” Kristi said.

“When she cheated, he crashed out and sent her those texts. She didn’t have any sincere feelings, she’s a performer, it’s what she does for a living, and she’s very good at it. She fooled us, but she didn’t fool anyone else in the production set, let’s just say that. And I fought them for her. I was so naive.”

Steven Jr’s other ex, Calah, then stepped in and dropped some juicy texts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calah Jackson (@calah_mack)

Calah Jackson, Steven McBee‘s ex-girlfriend from before Allie Eklund, revealed he “pushed false narratives” during their relationship.

“I’ve stayed quiet on this topic for over a year since season 2 came out to focus on my healing and moving forward,” Calah wrote in April. “But seeing everything come out now & the texts that were posted… What you’re seeing isn’t new behaviour or circumstantial.

Calah also shared a series of alleged texts between her and Steven onto her Instagram Story at the end of April.

In one alleged exchange, Calah shared she was going to move back to Texas and wanted to bring their dog with her. Steven allegedly demanded her to send him an apartment listing and allegedly wrote: “I want an app filled out and turned in by the end of the weekend.”

“I’ll have movers lined up the SECOND it’s available,” Steven allegedly wrote in a text a month after her sister died. “I’m so f***ing tired of your bitchiness and you blaming it on your sister’s death. You were a b**** beforehand, you’re a b**** now and you’ll forever be a b****.”

Allie broke her silence on the same day and wrote: “This is really sad to see, and I’m genuinely at a loss for words. Posting everything online before we talked is extremely disheartening and extremely unfair, considering l’ve protected Steven many times during our relationship.”

Steven McBee has been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

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