Here’s the real reason Hannah Ferrier was fired from Below Deck Med five years ago

Hannah Ferrier is back on Below Deck Med tonight, but why was she shockingly fired from the show five years ago and asked to leave the show immediately?

At the time, Malia White discovered that Hannah had brought a prescription box of Valium and a CBD pen on board, with Captain Sandy immediately asking her to leave the boat.

However, Captain Sandy later gave an interview to Vanity Fair revealing the real reason why she decided that Hannah Ferrier needed to be fired from Below Deck Med.

She shared: “I didn’t fire Hannah because she had marijuana on the boat. I fired Hannah because she’s untrustworthy. If I would’ve taken Hannah to sea and something catastrophic happened and I needed her to do her job as a crew member, handling someone’s life and she couldn’t do that because she was high.

“I fired Hannah because I’m responsible for lives. I’ve been in court before…You hold your hand up, you swear in a court of law, you’re not going to lie.”

She also revealed that “a lot of” the conversations that took place with Hannah after she left the boat on the dock had been “edited.” Sandy shared: “Unfortunately, I tried to have a conversation with her on the dock and a lot of that got edited. You didn’t hear what Hannah was saying to me on the dock, I know who I am as a person and as a leader, I invest in people, and I tried with Hannah.

“You know what I think, honestly? I think Hannah self-sabotaged because she did not want to do this. ‘She wanted out; she just didn’t know how to leave – that’s my opinion.

“And guess what: Now she is pregnant, and has everything that she’s wanted. The one thing I know about Hannah, because I listened to her: She wanted kids. She did not want to do this job. She hated the job, but she kept coming back for the money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier234)



Malia addressed the drama at the time on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, sharing: “I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season. That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.

“It’s not legal to take Valium on a yacht unsupervised, whether you have a prescription or not. Hannah knows that what she was doing was wrong. She knows that it’s against the rules.”

I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/9ZpMjVUWVu — Hannah Ferrier – CEO Ocean Int Training Academy (@hannahferrier_) August 11, 2020



But Hannah hit back at her soon after, sharing a picture of the items Malia found on X, alongside the caption: “I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder. And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown.”

Below Deck Med is available to stream on Hayu.

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