Kristi McBee from McBee Dynasty announces family is stepping away from the public eye

Kristi McBee from McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys has announced the family is leaving the show and stepping back from public life for good. She shared the news in a TikTok that she posted on July 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

Ultimately, she’s had enough. “Between the relentless smear campaign on Steven from the two ex’s, who can’t seem to move on, and then them going after my daughter in law who’s 8 months pregnant, on top of the cruelty of a lot of the bravo audience, I’ve had enough.” The constant scrutiny has taken a serious toll on her and her family.

The video shows various pictures of the family together with the caption: “Since the internet loves to attack my family right now… just a reminder as to what “reality TV” is versus real life.”

“Are they going to go after my granddaughters next?” she asks. “That’s when my gloves would come off.” She emphasised that she never sought this level of fame, and with Steve McBee Sr making her the interim president in his absence. It was a decision that shocked not only Kristi, but the entire family as well. “I never needed this or wanted this,” it reads in her statement.

Then, she makes her absence official saying: “It’s time for my family to enjoy our lives and be out of the public eye.” She also thanked the fans who have been “loyal, kind and have shown grace.”

She ended the statement with a message to Steven McBee Jr.’s exes Allie Eklund and Calah Jackson: “A & C need to find another ride to hop on cause this one is over! But again much love to our supporters!”

Calah fired back with a comment of her own on the TikTok post saying: “Funny how I’m supposedly the one who ‘can’t move on’ yet my name keeps getting brought up on every interview, podcast, episode the family has done…” I mean, she does have a point.

So, according to Kristi, the family is stepping back from public life. They’ve had a seriously rough time recently with the Steve Sr. prison scandal and all of Steven Jr.’s drama with his exes. On top of trying to run a family business.

There hasn’t been an official statement yet from the other McBee’s or Bravo as to whether season three of McBee Dynasty will be the last time that we’re seeing them.

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