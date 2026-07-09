‘She’s an actress’: Kristi McBee slams Allie Eklund after Steven break up in lengthy statement

Allie Eklund and Steven McBee had a super messy breakup off screen in The McBee Dynasty, and now Kristi McBee is getting involved in the mess.

This season of The McBee Dynasty introduces Allie and Steven’s relationship, but after filming, they broke up. The whole thing was super messy, with Steven accusing Allie of cheating at an afterparty for a music festival, which Allie has denied.

Now, Steven’s mum, Kristi, is getting involved in the drama. In the comment section of a Bravo clip including Allie and Steven, she gave her take on the situation.

“We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah? She knew to play me like I was her best friend,” the 50-year-old said.

“We all thought this was real. We didn’t know that we literally had a paid actress on the show. She was telling me she wanted to marry him right away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

When a fan pointed out the harmful messages Steven sent to Allie, Kristi clarified she didn’t support that behaviour.

“That was wrong, and he felt horrible. That’s why he apologised publicly and has been in therapy to better himself. He was hurt. She was all into him,” she continued. “This is not how she was acting at all to us. But like I told him, he can be in therapy for years, but if you don’t change the type of woman you choose as a companion, you’re always going to be triggered.”

Kristi wasn’t done yet, replying to yet another fan who said Allie was simply standing up for herself and reminded viewers of Allie’s claims he had been verbally abusive in their relationship.

“He treated her like a queen their entire relationship. She literally posted about it every day,” the mum instead.

“When she cheated, he crashed out and sent her those texts. She didn’t have any sincere feelings, she’s a performer, it’s what she does for a living, and she’s very good at it. She fooled us, but she didn’t fool anyone else in the production set, let’s just say that. And I fought them for her. I was so naive.”

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