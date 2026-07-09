Inside the baffling relationship between Brooks Marks and his dad Seth from Next Gen NYC

Brooks Marks’ dad, Seth, from Next Gen NYC has been featured a few times on the series and it’s left viewers wondering about their relationship. So, we’re digging into their dynamic on Next Gen NYC and uncovering how they really feel about each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Marks (@sethstock)

A recent Reddit thread pointed out Brooks behaviour towards his dad, Seth, on season two of Next Gen NYC. The original post referred to the scene with the golf cart and Brooks yelling at his dad and when they went out to dinner and he “just kept rolling his eyes while his dad was talking about how he wishes he would talk to him like he does his mother.”

This thread got viewers quickly riled up, and there’s been tons of discussion so far. But, the conversation has shifted to focus on Seth and his weird behaviour on the show.

Reddit users have been quick to point out Seth’s behaviour change over the years: “I recently went back to the first season of RHOSLC and it’s honestly crazy how different Seth was then.” They note that the pitch of his voice, the way he interacted with the kids, and general attitude has changed and become more subdued.

Importantly, they bring up that maybe it’s just that he got comfortable over the years being on TV. But ultimately, “Season one Seth is closer to the real Seth than Seth of current day RHOSLC or Next Gen.”

Multiple commenters describe him as “performative.” The theory is that Brooks’ coldness towards him is due to his dad playing a character when the cameras are around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Marks (@sethstock)

Another major red flag for Seth is his conversation with Charlie Zakkour. Seth grilled Charlie with questions about his sex life and his daughter Chloe, despite barely knowing each other. Awkward. One Reddit user points out that he was clearly stepping over boundaries and just being weird. “This remains one of the weirdest convos in Bravo history for me.”

At the end of the day, no one really knows what goes on while the cameras aren’t rolling and we know that family dynamics are always messy.

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