All the shockingly far distances between where the Love Island USA couples live

I fear this could be too far for Trinity and Bryce

Trinity and Bryce are arguably the strongest Love Island USA couple right now, but it turns out the distances between where they live on the outside is shockingly far. The same goes for couples like Zach and Kayda, because he’s quite literally from a whole different country.

Trinity and Bryce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Sadly, Trinity and Bryce have a long distance between them, as he’s a DJ in Los Angeles while she is based in Virginia. That means the quickest way they’ll be able to meet up is by taking a five-hour plane to see each other. Trinity works in the Hampton Roads area!

Zach and Kayda

Zach is from Birmingham in England, while Kayda is from Manchester, New Hampshire, in the USA. This means they live the furthest from each other. It’s giving Millie Court and Zac Woodworth who met on Love Island: All Stars, tbh. It would take them a 14-hour flight.

Melanie and Sincere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sincere (@sincere.rhea)

Melanie was born in Philadelphia, and now lives in Los Angeles. She has the most Love Island-y job ever. So, Melanie works as a fashion model! Sincere is from New Jersey though, and has his hometown also listed as Philadelphia, so they’re in the same place.

Titi and KC

Titi from Love Island USA hails from Inglewood, and she’s a California girl to her core. Titi’s Love Island paramour KC is also notably from California, which they’ve bonded over. So based on distance alone, Titi and KC have a real chance of making things work!

Kenzie and Dylan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan (@dylan_wrona)

Kenzie has famously always been a Kennesaw girly. Dylan, however, is a model from the Los Angeles area, but is originally from Naperville, Illinois. So essentially, it takes 7.5 hours for them to get to each other, but it’s still closer than if he’d stayed in Illinois.

Aniya and Carl

Aniya is from Tyrone, Georgia, while Carl is based in Denver, Colorado. There are direct flights taking three hours, so it’s not too far to travel compared to the other couples. Flights generally cost between $120 to $650 depending on the airline.

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