Zac Woodworth underwent a huge six hour hair transplant before Love Island All Stars

I won’t lie, I’m fully rooting for Zac Woodworth and Millie on Love Island All Stars, but as it turns out he actually went through a huge hair transplant prior to his appearance in the villa.

Zac opened up about his operation after Love Island USA, revealing his hairline on the show wasn’t technically completely natural. He revealed that he went to Turkey for the six hour operation, as it’s far cheaper than getting it done in the US.

Zac explained his reasoning behind getting a hair transplant done, saying that it was more “preventative” rather than because of a huge pre-existing issue he had with his hair.

He revealed: “Ten months ago today, I got a hair transplant, I just kind of wanted to come on here and give you guys some information on the entire procedure.

“We landed, got picked up by the shuttle and drove straight to the hospital to get our blood drawn. I think this was just like a routine check-up to make sure that we were good to go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Woodworth (@zacwoodworth)



He continued: “After the hospital, we got driven to the hotel that’s also included in the package. We stayed there, woke up at I think nine or ten in the morning, went straight to the hospital and got the surgery. The procedure itself is six hours, and I’m awake for the entire thing, which sucked.”

He admitted that the procedure “hurt like a b*tch”, continuing: “After that six-hour surgery is done, they very carefully bandage you up, take you back to the hotel, and you’re chilling for the day.

“The next day, you do like a medical wash, and that part actually feels really good. They kind of — with really delicate hands — soap you down, make sure everything’s clean, make sure it all looks good, re-bandage you and then kind of send you on your way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Woodworth (@zacwoodworth)



And it’s good that Zac Woodworth got his hair transplant so long before going into the Love Island All Stars villa, as he revealed that for the first “three months” after the surgery he was swollen that he “looked like an alien.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.