All the signs Choi Mina Sue is just the victim of a bad edit on Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue is one of the most controversial Single’s Inferno cast members we’ve ever seen, and she’s been getting a lot of criticism for her behaviour on the show.

However, is she really as bad as she seems, or is she simply getting the bad end of an edit? Let’s look at all the signs she might be getting the “villain edit” on Single’s Inferno.

Her friend claimed she’s received ‘a role’ from the producers that she’s simply playing and she isn’t actually like that in real life

Despite the behaviour of Choi Mina Sue throughout season five of Single’s Inferno, one of her close friends has claimed that it’s all simply an act she’s been told to put on for the show.

She claimed: “I’ve known Mina for some years now. I see how her role in Single’s Inferno might have a bad look on her as a person. It’s a show meant for entertainment.

“As in any entertainment show, each person in the cast receives a role. From everybody’s darling up until the antagonist, there’s everything in between. Y’all are absolutely permitted to voice your opinions about her role in the show. But coming for her as a person is too much.”

She continued: “The Mina I know is a very fun, loving and caring friend. Our beloved Miss Earth. The role which was given to her from the directors and editors does not represent her as a person.

“Don’t just shame people for the role they present on a show. It’s not real, and most certainly not that deep. What is real is the hurt that is created through online bullying.”

The biased editing of the show has previously been called out by previous cast members

Previous Single’s Inferno cast member Moon Se Hoon previously called out the show for editing him in a bad light.

He explained the amount of hate he received both during and after the show, saying: “I’ve received a lot of criticisms via DM. They would say,’Open your eyes.’ Like, ‘I’m going to punch your face and smash your glasses.’ There were a lot of people that didn’t like me.

“A lot of people criticized me on their actual accounts, so I had a hard time. It nearly killed me up to episode four. But the staff are to blame a little on their part. (The editing is a bit)… They just used it as it is. The insanity could be seen on the face and because of what happened before, it’s very provocative.”

Her winning answer on Miss Earth 2022 was very different to how she appears on Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue was asked during the Miss Earth 2022 final round, “What is one thing you would want to correct in the world and how would you correct it?”

She responded: “If there’s something I would correct in this world it would be being empathetic. We often mistake kindness for being empathetic but what being empathetic really is is putting yourself ins someone else’s shoes.

“And when it comes to climate issues and other issues in this world, one has to be empathetic, you need to really see how the other person perceives this world, you need to understand their pain by bring in their shoes, and that I feel like differentiates from being empathetic.

“Kindness and empathetic can be different and if I get the chance to really define it differently that’s how I would define it.

Whilst some people have since called her hypocritical for talking about the importance of being empathetic and kind in her speech and then not behaving that way on Single’s Inferno, others have claimed that it’s just because of the way she’s getting edited.

