Chelsea’s spent over $25k on work since Love Is Blind, so here’s everything she’s had done

Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind has had quite the transformation, and has spent over six figures on all her work, but what exactly has she had done and how much did it cost her?

Work on her face

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Chelsea revealed she’s been getting Botox on her face since she was 24 and gets 30 units in her forehead. She also gets filler and Botox in her frontalis, glabellar complex, crows feet, DAOs and chin. She’s also had a lip flip.

As for filler, she’s had it injected in her cheeks, jawline, lips, and smile lines for facial balancing.

According to the prices listed on Aesthetica Med Spa, where Chelsea gets her treatments done, the total for her Botox and filler comes to at least $4k if not more. She explained she gets her Botox done every three months, filler in her lips and smile lines every six months and filler in her cheeks and jaw once a year.

Chelsea also recently got her brows microbladed by Browlicity, with prices starting from a minimum of $600.

Plastic surgery on her body

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Chelsea also opened up more recently on her Instagram about the actual plastic surgery work she’s had done after Love Is Blind. She got an “entire mummy makeover” in July 2024, which comprised of a tummy tuck, 360 liposuction, a breast augmentation and a breast lift.

She also revealed that the entire procedure cost her $20k, saying she “took her Love Is Blind cheque” and decided to spend her earnings from the show on the surgery.

She previously opened up to E! News about the procedure, saying: “I have always struggled with my weight, but turning 30, it was almost impossible to see any results. Deciding to undergo surgery was a no-brainer, but you must take care of your body after a surgery like that. I’m so happy with it. I’m very, very grateful I did it.”

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