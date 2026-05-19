Jimmy Presnell reveals the heartbreaking reason he spent almost $20k on plastic surgery

Jimmy Presnell has spent almost $20k on plastic surgery since leaving Love Is Blind, and it’s safe to say he looks almost unrecognisable during Perfect Match. However, as it turns out there’s quite a sad reason why he decided to get all that work done, with a lot of it stemming from harsh criticism he got from viewers during Love Is Blind.

Whilst Jimmy previously told TMZ that he’d always thought about getting a hair transplant at some point, the cruel comments about his hairline after appearing on Love Is Blind were what pushed him to actually go ahead with it.

He told TMZ: “I’m not quite sure I would have ever done anything about it without reading the comments. Honestly, thank you to the haters a little bit. With it all being highlighted, it made it easier for me to take that step.

“I’ve reached a level of inner peace, where I’m going to do what makes me happy. That’s done numbers for my mental health.”

As for what plastic surgery Jimmy Presnell did have done after Love Is Blind, the most noticeable is his $11k hair transplant which honestly looks incredible.

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He previously shared more about the procedure and his reasons for getting it on TikTok, alongside why he opted to get the hair transplant done in America rather than abroad.

He explained: “I decided to stay in the states for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do. But there’s a lot of things that come with that, and I’ll explain that as well.”

The Love Is Blind star decided to get his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago, and revealed that they charge $5 per individual hair graft.

He explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

As for why he opted for the more expensive procedure procedure in America compared to places like Turkey, he explained: “When I was going through the evaluation process, I was getting quotes anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

“It included flights, it included hotels, all that good stuff, but there was no ongoing consultation or talking to your surgeon. So they just pretty much send you home after the surgery. You don’t really have any type of relationship.”

He’s also been doing platelet rich plasma injections to help boost his results, saying: “I have been doing PRP, which I’ve made some videos on that and what that kind of entails, and those typically run anywhere from $400 to $600.”

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Jimmy confirmed in a video that he had composite bonding done on his first two teeth as a result of him grinding his teeth when he was younger and not wearing his retainer after getting braces.

Whilst Jimmy didn’t specify the amount he paid for his composite bonding, according to estimates it costs around $600 per tooth, meaning he could have paid up to $1,200 to get his two front teeth done.

He’s also currently on Invisalign to help correct his teeth, and this can cost anywhere from $3k to $6k for more complex cases.

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